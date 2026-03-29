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Doué scores 2 goals and France downs Colombia 3-1 in World Cup tune-up

By AP News
Colombia France Soccer

Colombia France Soccer

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LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Désiré Doué scored a pair of goals and France defeated Colombia 3-1 on Sunday as both teams prepare for the men’s World Cup this summer.

Marcus Thuram also scored for the French before an announced crowd of 60,734 at Northwest Stadium, home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

After starting in France’s 2-1 victory over Brazil earlier this week, Kylian Mbappe came in as a substitute in the 78th minute. He remains a goal away from matching France’s all-time goal scoring record, held by Olivier Giroud with 57 goals.

Mbappe was working his way back after a knee injury that has sidelined him in matches for his club team, Real Madrid.

Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike both scored against Brazil on Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Bremer scored a late goal for Brazil.

Les Bleus, the World Cup winners in 1998 and 2018, have not dropped a match since last June and are ranked second in the FIFA rankings.

Colombia, ranked No. 13, was coming off a 2-1 loss to Croatia in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

Doué scored in the 29th minute. Marcus Thuram added a goal off a cross from Maghnes Akliouche before halftime.

Doué’s second goal came in the 56th with an assists from, Thuram, before Jáminton Campaz closed the gap for Colombia in the 77th.

France opens the World Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 16 against Senegal in Group I. Colombia opens against Uzbekistan in Mexico City in Group K on June 17.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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