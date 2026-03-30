Ann-Katrin Berger has 4 saves in Gotham’s scoreless draw with the Pride

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made four saves for Gotham FC in a scoreless draw against the Orlando Pride on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Gotham (1-1-2) hasn’t won a match since its season-opening opening 1-0 victory over the Boston Legacy. It is the team’s lone goal through four games.

Barbra Banda had scored in the previous three games for the Pride (1-1-2) but she couldn’t find the net against Berger, who had her third clean sheet of the season.

Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse finished with two saves for her second clean sheet.

Gotham was coming off a 2-0 loss on Wednesday night against the expansion Denver Summit, while Orlando got its first win, defeating the Chicago Stars 3-0.

Gotham midfielder Rose Lavelle made her 100th regular season NWSL appearance.

One of Gotham’s best chances came in the 35th minute when Lavelle crossed to Savannah McCaskill, but the shot went straight to Moorhouse.

Jaedyn Shaw was unavailable for Gotham because of a hamstring injury.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer