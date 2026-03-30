Devils visit the Rangers after Hughes’ 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (38-33-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (30-35-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after Jack Hughes’ two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Devils’ 5-3 win.

New York is 30-35-9 overall with an 8-13-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a 13-16-5 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

New Jersey has a 6-14-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 38-33-2 record overall. The Devils have gone 32-9-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 32 goals and 37 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 26 goals and 31 assists for the Devils. Hughes has scored seven goals and added 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jonathan Quick: day to day (upper-body), Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Arseny Gritsyuk: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press