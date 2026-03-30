Florida takes losing streak into matchup with Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (38-25-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (35-35-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers head into a matchup against the Ottawa Senators after losing three in a row.

Florida has gone 35-35-3 overall with a 9-10-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers rank third in league play with 337 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

Ottawa has a 38-25-10 record overall and an 8-7-6 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators serve 9.9 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in NHL play.

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 32 goals and 42 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Cole Schwindt: out (lower body), Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues: out (upper body), Sam Reinhart: day to day (foot), Niko Mikkola: out (knee), Anton Lundell: out (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out (foot), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (knee).

Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Jake Sanderson: out (upper body), Thomas Chabot: out (arm), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press