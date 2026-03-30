Oilers bring win streak into matchup with the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (32-29-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (37-28-9, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Seattle Kraken.

Edmonton has a 37-28-9 record overall and a 13-5-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have a +10 scoring differential, with 258 total goals scored and 248 conceded.

Seattle has a 14-6-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 32-29-11 record overall. The Kraken have given up 218 goals while scoring 205 for a -13 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 9-4. Connor McDavid scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid has scored 42 goals with 82 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 23 goals and 28 assists for the Kraken. Bobby McMann has scored seven goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Colton Dach: out (undisclosed), Trent Frederic: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: out (face), Ryan Winterton: out (illness), Shane Wright: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press