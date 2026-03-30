Bruins in action against the Stars following shootout win

Dallas Stars (44-18-12, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (42-24-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Dallas Stars after the Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout.

Boston has a 42-24-8 record overall and a 27-10-1 record in home games. The Bruins serve 12.6 penalty minutes per game to rank second in NHL play.

Dallas has a 22-8-8 record on the road and a 44-18-12 record overall. The Stars have a 21-4-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 6-2. Jason Robertson scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 34 goals and 28 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 40 goals and 38 assists for the Stars. Robertson has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Mason Lohrei: day to day (upper-body).

Stars: Sam Steel: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Bunting: day to day (lower body), Nathan Bastian: day to day (undisclosed), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press