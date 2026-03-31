Sabres host the Islanders after shootout victory

New York Islanders (42-28-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (45-21-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -197, Islanders +163; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the New York Islanders after the Sabres beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in a shootout.

Buffalo is 45-21-8 overall and 23-10-4 at home. The Sabres are 10th in the league serving 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

New York has a 42-28-5 record overall and a 21-15-3 record in road games. The Islanders have a 30-7-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Sabres won 5-0 in the previous matchup. Jason Zucker led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 17 goals and 50 assists for the Sabres. Jack Quinn has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Schaefer has 22 goals and 34 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Noah Ostlund: day to day (upper-body).

Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Tony DeAngelo: out (lower body), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press