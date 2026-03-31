Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
61.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Decisive day for struggling four-time champion Italy in World Cup playoff at Bosnia

By AP News
Bosnia Italy WCup Soccer

Bosnia Italy WCup Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

It’s a decisive day for one of soccer’s historic powers.

Struggling Italy visits Bosnia and Herzegovina in the European qualifying playoffs on Tuesday with the four-time champion desperate not to miss out on a third straight World Cup.

Italy was eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia in qualifying playoffs for the last two World Cups and has not appeared at soccer’s biggest event since 2014.

In last week’s European playoff semifinals, Italy beat Northern Ireland 2-0. Bosnia eliminated Wales in a penalty shootout.

Tuesday’s other European playoff finals are: Sweden vs. Poland; Kosovo vs. Turkey; and the Czech Republic vs. Denmark.

All four matches are scheduled to kickoff at 8:45 p.m. local time (1845 GMT; 2:45 p.m. ET).

Italy’s World Cup struggles began soon after its last title in 2006: The Azzurri were eliminated from the 2014 and 2018 finals at the group stage.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.