Blue Jackets take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Columbus Blue Jackets (38-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (40-29-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings as losers of six straight games.

Detroit has a 40-29-8 record overall and a 20-15-3 record on its home ice. The Red Wings are 20-11-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Columbus has an 18-16-4 record in road games and a 38-27-12 record overall. The Blue Jackets have allowed 236 goals while scoring 235 for a -1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won 6-5 in a shootout in the previous matchup. Adam Fantilli led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 26 goals and 38 assists for the Blue Jackets. Fantilli has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Justin Faulk: day to day (lower-body), Mason Appleton: day to day (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee), Mathieu Olivier: out (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov: out (hand), Damon Severson: out for season (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press