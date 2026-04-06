Vancouver takes on Vegas following Karlsson’s 2-goal showing

Vegas Golden Knights (35-26-16, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-46-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Vegas Golden Knights after Linus Karlsson’s two-goal game against the Utah Mammoth in the Canucks’ 7-4 loss.

Vancouver is 22-46-8 overall with a 5-13-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have a 7-17-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vegas has a 13-5-5 record in Pacific Division play and a 35-26-16 record overall. The Golden Knights have given up 233 goals while scoring 246 for a +13 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew O’Connor has scored 17 goals with 12 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 23 goals and 54 assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Kevin Lankinen: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (face).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press