Flames take on the Stars following Frost’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (32-36-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (45-20-12, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Dallas Stars after Morgan Frost’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Flames’ 5-3 win.

Dallas has gone 23-11-4 in home games and 45-20-12 overall. The Stars have gone 22-5-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Calgary has an 11-24-3 record in road games and a 32-36-8 record overall. The Flames are 23-8-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 6-1. Sam Steel scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 40 goals and 49 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Frost has 21 goals and 20 assists for the Flames. Ryan Strome has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Sam Steel: out (hip), Tyler Myers: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Bunting: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

Flames: Samuel Honzek: out for season (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Joel Hanley: out for season (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press