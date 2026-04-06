Utah plays Edmonton after Keller’s hat trick

Edmonton Oilers (39-29-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (40-30-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Edmonton Oilers after Clayton Keller recorded a hat trick in the Mammoth’s 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Utah has a 19-14-3 record in home games and a 40-30-6 record overall. The Mammoth have committed 297 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

Edmonton is 39-29-9 overall and 18-15-5 on the road. The Oilers have conceded 254 goals while scoring 265 for a +11 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Connor McDavid led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller has 25 goals and 53 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 18 goals and 35 assists for the Oilers. McDavid has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: MacKenzie Weegar: day to day (upper-body), Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body), Jack McBain: out (lower-body).

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Zach Hyman: day to day (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press