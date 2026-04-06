Bruins bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Boston Bruins (43-26-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (49-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins are looking to end a three-game skid with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina is 49-22-6 overall and 28-10-2 at home. The Hurricanes have a +45 scoring differential, with 270 total goals scored and 225 given up.

Boston is 15-16-8 on the road and 43-26-9 overall. The Bruins are second in league play with 362 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 26 goals with 52 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 29 goals and 67 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has scored seven goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip), Jordan Staal: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Martinook: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press