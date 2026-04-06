Panthers look to break road losing streak, visit the Canadiens

Florida Panthers (37-37-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (45-22-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Montreal Canadiens looking to end a five-game road slide.

Montreal has a 45-22-10 record overall and a 14-9-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Canadiens have gone 18-6-5 in games decided by one goal.

Florida has a 37-37-3 record overall and an 11-10-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have a 15-6-2 record in one-goal games.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Canadiens won the previous matchup 6-2. Alexandre Texier scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has 12 goals and 62 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has nine goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Alexandre Texier: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (abdomen), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

Panthers: Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Evan Rodrigues: out for season (finger), Sam Reinhart: out for season (foot), Niko Mikkola: out for season (knee), Anton Lundell: out for season (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out for season (foot), Aaron Ekblad: out for season (finger), Jonah Gadjovich: out for season (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press