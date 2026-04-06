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Own goal gives Girona win over Villarreal in La Liga

By AP News

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Villarreal fell at Girona 1-0 and missed a chance to cement its third-place position in La Liga on Monday.

With fourth-placed Atletico Madrid losing at home to Barcelona, a win for Villarreal would have taken it four points clear.

However, Arnau’s cross hit Pau Navarro and deflected past his own goalkeeper in first-half stoppage time.

It was the only shot on target for either side during a dour opening 45 minutes and neither side was much better in a poor second half.

Villarreal remained in third spot, nine points behind Real Madrid and 18 adrift of leader Barcelona.

Girona climbed two places into 12th, one point behind Osasuna, Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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