Kraken enter matchup against the Wild on losing streak

Seattle Kraken (32-33-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (44-21-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -257, Kraken +208; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has a 44-21-12 record overall and a 21-10-8 record on its home ice. The Wild have a +34 scoring differential, with 252 total goals scored and 218 given up.

Seattle is 15-17-6 on the road and 32-33-11 overall. The Kraken are 30-7-4 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has six goals and 68 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 11 goals and 30 assists for the Kraken. Bobby McMann has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed).

Kraken: Ryan Winterton: out (personal), Shane Wright: day to day (upper-body), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press