Rangers take on the Sabres following Cuylle’s hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (47-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (33-36-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Buffalo Sabres after Will Cuylle’s hat trick against the Washington Capitals in the Rangers’ 8-1 win.

New York is 14-19-7 in home games and 33-36-9 overall. The Rangers have a -11 scoring differential, with 226 total goals scored and 237 conceded.

Buffalo has gone 22-13-4 in road games and 47-23-8 overall. The Sabres have committed 301 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. The Sabres won the previous meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 33 goals and 42 assists for the Rangers. Conor Sheary has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 38 goals and 40 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: out (arm), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Noah Ostlund: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press