Golden Knights take on the Kraken on 4-game win streak

Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-16, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-34-11, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Seattle Kraken seeking to extend a four-game win streak.

Seattle has a 32-34-11 record overall and a 14-7-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have given up 242 goals while scoring 213 for a -29 scoring differential.

Vegas has gone 36-26-16 overall with a 14-5-5 record against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have given up 234 goals while scoring 248 for a +14 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby McMann has 27 goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 25 goals and 57 assists for the Golden Knights. Mitchell Marner has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Shane Wright: day to day (upper-body), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower-body).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press