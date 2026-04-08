Jets visit the Blues after Connor’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (34-31-12, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (33-32-12, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the St. Louis Blues after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets’ 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

St. Louis is 33-32-12 overall and 7-15-0 against the Central Division. The Blues are 26-10-5 when scoring three or more goals.

Winnipeg has a 34-31-12 record overall and an 11-9-4 record in Central Division games. The Jets are 30-9-8 when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has scored 17 goals with 24 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 34 goals and 63 assists for the Jets. Connor has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Jets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (lower-body), Colin Miller: out (knee), Elias Salomonsson: out (concussion).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press