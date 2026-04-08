Avalanche host the Flames after Nichushkin’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (32-36-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (51-16-10, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Calgary Flames after Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Colorado has a 51-16-10 record overall and a 24-9-5 record in home games. The Avalanche have gone 46-6-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary has a 32-36-9 record overall and an 11-24-4 record on the road. The Flames have a 13-18-5 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 9-2 in the previous matchup. Nazem Kadri led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has scored 51 goals with 72 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Frost has 21 goals and 20 assists for the Flames. Ryan Strome has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nazem Kadri: day to day (upper body), Cale Makar: out (upper body).

Flames: Samuel Honzek: out for season (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Kevin Bahl: day to day (), Joel Hanley: out for season (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press