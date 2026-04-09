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Tigres beat Seattle 2-0 in the 1st leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals

By AP News
Mexico US CONCACAF Soccer

Mexico US CONCACAF Soccer

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MEXICO CITY (AP) — Midfielder Ozziel Herrera scored a first-half goal and the UANL Tigres defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Thursday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal series.

Herrera put the home side ahead in the 51st minute before center back Jackson Ragen scored an own goal in the 76th minute.

The second leg will be played next Wednesday in Seattle. The winner will face either Nashville or Club America in one of the semifinals.

Tigres advanced after staging a comeback victory, winning 5-4 on aggregate against FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16. The Sounders progressed to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the runner-up in 2025.

Tigres could have taken the lead toward the end of the first half, but former Atletico Madrid player Angel Correa missed a penalty, sending it over the crossbar.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

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