Bruins host the Lightning on losing streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (48-25-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (43-26-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins play the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four in a row.

Boston is 43-26-10 overall and 11-11-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are second in the league with 366 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

Tampa Bay is 48-25-6 overall with a 14-9-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning lead league play serving 14.9 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 29 goals and 69 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 37 goals and 49 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 7.1 penalties and 19.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Lightning: Brandon Hagel: out (lower-body), Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Dominic James: out (leg), Victor Hedman: out (personal), Pontus Holmberg: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press