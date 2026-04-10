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Vancouver takes losing streak into matchup with San Jose

By AP News

Vancouver Canucks (22-48-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (37-34-7, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to break a four-game slide with a win against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has gone 37-34-7 overall with a 10-12-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have a 34-12-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Vancouver has gone 22-48-8 overall with a 5-15-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a 7-9-6 record in one-goal games.

The teams play Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Sharks won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 42 goals and 66 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Hronek has eight goals and 37 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Canucks: 1-9-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Kevin Lankinen: day to day (upper-body), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Evander Kane: day to day (upper-body), Filip Chytil: out (face).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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