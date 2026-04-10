Senators visit the Islanders after Zetterlund’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (42-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (43-31-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the New York Islanders after Fabian Zetterlund scored two goals in the Senators’ 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers.

New York has a 22-14-2 record in home games and a 43-31-5 record overall. The Islanders have gone 31-9-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Ottawa is 42-27-10 overall and 20-15-4 in road games. The Senators have committed 307 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Senators won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has 23 goals and 36 assists for the Islanders. Brayden Schenn has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Drake Batherson has 32 goals and 36 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out for season (knee).

Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Tyler Kleven: out (upper body), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press