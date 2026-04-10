Seattle in action against Calgary following shootout win

Calgary Flames (32-37-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-34-11, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Seattle Kraken after the Kraken knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout.

Seattle is 15-7-1 against the Pacific Division and 33-34-11 overall. The Kraken have a 31-7-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Calgary is 13-8-3 against the Pacific Division and 32-37-9 overall. The Flames are 13-19-6 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Kraken won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby McMann has 28 goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Backlund has 16 goals and 25 assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Shane Wright: day to day (upper-body), Matt Murray: out (personal), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower-body).

Flames: Samuel Honzek: out for season (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Blake Coleman: day to day (personal), Ryan Strome: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Bahl: out (lower body), Joel Hanley: out for season (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press