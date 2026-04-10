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Hoffenheim fight back to draw with Augsburg but winless run continues

By AP News
Germany Bundesliga Soccer

Germany Bundesliga Soccer

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AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim allowed two early goals and fought back to draw at Augsburg 2-2 on Friday in a blow to hopes of a Bundesliga place in the Champions League.

On a five-game winless streak, Hoffenheim remained in fifth place, two points behind Leipzig and Stuttgart. The top four are guaranteed a lucrative spot in the Champions League.

Augsburg started the match in 11th place and without a win in five but it was 2-0 up after 14 minutes thanks to goals from Alexis Claude-Maurice and Michael Gregoritsch.

However, Czech defender Robin Hranáč cut the deficit for Hoffenheim 10 minutes before halftime and Bazoumana Toure sealed the comeback three minutes before the break when he fired in from the tightest of angles.

Augsburg should have won but Claude-Maurice skied a penalty kick with five minutes remaining.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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