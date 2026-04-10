Bellingham returns to Real Madrid lineup but old frailties persist in draw with Girona

MADRID (AP) — Jude Bellingham’s first start since Feb. 1 was not enough to spark a Real Madrid revival as they drew with Girona 1-1 and missed a chance to put pressure on La Liga leader Barcelona on Friday.

Bellingham was withdrawn after 10 minutes in a game against Rayo Vallecano and subsequently missed nine club matches, including the twin victories over Manchester City that took Real Madrid into the Champions League quarterfinals.

He made three substitute appearances in Madrid’s previous three games but started against Girona in a fixture the home side needed to win to cut into Barcelona’s seven-point lead.

Instead, Madrid ended the night ruing missed opportunities.

Federico Valverde put Madrid 1-0 up six minutes into the second half when the Girona goalkeeper allowed his long-range shot to squirm through his hands. But visiting Girona wasted no time in levelling the scores after French midfielder Thomas Lemar rifled home from outside the box.

Bellingham bowed out moments later but neither his replacement Arda Guler nor any of Álvaro Arbeloa’s other four changes were able to bring Madrid and the 70,000 fans present the three points they coveted.

As so often this season, Madrid was unable to convert pressure into chances and it was suspect at the back once again.

The result was hot on the heels of 2-1 losses to Mallorca in La Liga and at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

Girona remained in 12th place.

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