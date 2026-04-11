Bayern Munich closes in on Bundesliga title without even playing after Dortmund loses

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich was another step closer to the Bundesliga title before it even played on Saturday after Bayer Leverkusen defeated second-placed Borussia Dortmund 1-0.

Bayern was poised to move 12 points clear of Dortmund if it beat relegation-threatened St. Pauli in the late game with five more rounds remaining.

Bayern, on 100 goals, also looked set to break its Bundesliga season record of 101 set in 1971-72 by a team featuring Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Müller.

Dortmund derailed, Schlotterbeck booed

Leverkusen ended Dortmund’s four-game winning run and dealt Bayern a warning before they meet in the semifinals of the German Cup on April 22.

There were whistles for Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck before and during the match after his contract extension was announced on Friday. Dortmund fans were apparently upset that the negotiations took so long and about a tabloid report the new deal includes a release clause effective this summer for Bayern and Real Madrid.

Dortmund started well and had more possession but a loss of it when Robert Andrich pounced on a loose pass from Ramy Bensebaini to Fabio Silva led to the only goal in the 42nd minute. The Leverkusen defender let fly inside the left post from around 25 meters.

It was enough for Leverkusen to move to fifth, a point behind Stuttgart in the last Champions League qualification spot. Stuttgart hosts Hamburger SV on Sunday.

Leipzig consolidates third

Yan Diomande scored late for Leipzig to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0 to ensure it will finish the weekend among the top four.

Leipzig moved three points above Stuttgart, which it was ahead of on goal difference.

Another defeat for Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg appears heading toward the second division after losing at home to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1.

Oscar Höjlund and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored in the first half for the visitors to deal Wolfsburg its third straight loss and stretch its winless run to 12 games.

Wolfsburg, which has been in the Bundesliga since 1997, remained second to last, six points from safety and potentially seven when Cologne hosts Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Last-placed Heidenheim boosted its faint hopes of survival with a 3-1 home win over Union Berlin.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer