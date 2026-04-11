AC Milan jeered off the field after shock home loss to Udinese

MILAN (AP) — After falling out of the Serie A title race, AC Milan is looking nervously at the teams behind it following a shock 3-0 loss at home to Udinese on Saturday.

Milan was loudly jeered off the field after its third defeat in four matches.

The Rossoneri were not only nine points below league leader Inter Milan but just six points above Juventus and Roma, in fifth and sixth, in the fight for Champions League qualifying places.

All of the teams around Milan in the table were still to play this weekend and Juventus could close the gap with a win at Atalanta later Saturday.

Nicolò Zaniolo starred for Udinese at San Siro. He counterattacked from deep inside his own half and rode a couple of challenges before spreading it to the right for Arthur Atta, whose cross was deflected in by Davide Bartesaghi — going down as an own goal by the young Milan defender.

Zaniolo also set up Udinese’s second in the 37th minute with a sensational cross from the right for Jurgen Ekkelenkamp’s header.

Moments earlier, Keinan Davis had an effort pushed onto the crossbar by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Bartesaghi had to clear an attempt off the line on the stroke of halftime.

The boos had already started by then and Milan was also roasted by its supporters at the break.

The Rossoneri’s hopes of clawing something from the match all but evaporated in the 71st when Atta netted Udinese’s third, feinting to shoot into the far corner before slotting into the bottom left.

Relegation battle

Cagliari took a crucial step toward avoiding relegation by beating fellow struggler Cremonese 1-0.

Cagliari’s first win since January lifted the Sardinian team six points above Cremonese and the relegation zone.

Sebastiano Esposito scored his third goal in four matches in the 63rd minute, heading in a cross from Zé Pedro, who had only just come off the bench.

Hellas Verona remained nine points from safety after losing at mid-table Torino 2-1.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer