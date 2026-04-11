Nantes is closer to Ligue 1 relegation after drawing at fellow struggler Auxerre

PARIS (AP) — Nantes slid closer to relegation after drawing at fellow struggler Auxerre 0-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Nantes was in 17th place and five points behind Auxerre in 16th, which is the promotion-relegation playoff spot.

Eight-time champion Nantes was one of France’s most storied sides but has narrowly avoided relegation in recent seasons. Although Nantes has played one game less than Auxerre its game in hand is at leader Paris Saint-Germain.

In Saturday’s other game, Rennes maintained its push for a Champions League place with a 2-1 home win over Angers.

Victory moved Rennes up to fifth place, with the top three earning an automatic spot in the Champions League and the side in fourth spot entering qualifying.

An own goal gave Rennes an early lead and Jordan forward Mousa Al-Tamari latched onto a long ball to lob the goalkeeper in the 25th minute.

Angers pulled a goal back midway into the second half through 18-year-old forward Peter Prosper.

Title clash postponed

The highly anticipated showdown between PSG and second-placed Lens was postponed by the league to give PSG better preparation for its Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool.

PSG requested the postponement, which was opposed by Lens. PSG beat Liverpool 2-0 at home on Wednesday and plays the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Lens will now play PSG on May 13.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer