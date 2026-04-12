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Laborda and White score goals, Whitecaps extend best start in club history, beat NYCFC 2-0

By AP News
MLS NYCFC Whitecaps Soccer

MLS NYCFC Whitecaps Soccer

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mathias Laborda and Brian White each scored a goal on Saturday, Yohei Takaoka had his fourth shutout of the season, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat New York City FC 2-0.

The Whitecaps (6-1-0) are off to their best start in club history (MLS era).

Matt Freese had eight saves for NYCFC (3-2-2).

Laborda opened the scoring in the 45th minute. Sebastian Berhalter played an arcing free kick to the center of the area and Laborda put away a leaping volley.

Berhalter leads the team with nine goal contributions (four goals, five assists) this season.

White flicked home a diving header, off an entry pass played by Bruno Caicedo, to cap the scoring in the 87th minute.

The Whitecaps outshot NYCFC 23-12, 10-2 on target.

The teams played for the first time since a 1-1 tie on Sept. 2, 2023.

Vancouver went into the game leading MLS in goals scored with 17, while New York City (14) was tied with Dallas for second.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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