Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
Sponsored By:

Louicius Deedson scores 1st MLS goal for Dallas in 1-1 tie with St. Louis City

By AP News

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Louicius Deedson scored his first career goal in MLS and Michael Collodi had four saves for FC Dallas in a 1-1 tie with St. Louis City on Saturday night.

Dallas (4-1-2) is unbeaten in four straight.

The 25-year-old Deedson made his first start and put away a cross from Petar Musa to give Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute.

Timo Baumgartl scored his first goal in MLS to make it 1-1 in the 61st minute.

Roman Bürki had two saves for St. Louis (1-3-3), which is unbeaten in three consecutive games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.