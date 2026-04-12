Haile-Selassie, Brady help Fire extend winning streak to 3 with 1-0 victory over Atlanta United

CHICAGO (AP) — Maren Haile-Selassie scored early for Chicago and that was all Chris Brady needed to help the Fire earn a third straight victory, beating Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Haile-Selassie scored for the first time this season — with assists from Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel — to give Chicago a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. It was Haile-Selassie’s 14th goal in 96 career appearances for the Fire.

Bamba’s assist was his second after posting 10 last season — his first in the league. Zinckernagel picked up his first assist after totaling 15 in 32 appearances last season — also his first in the league.

Brady finished with four saves in his 99th start in goal for the Fire (4-2-1), who moved into second place in the Eastern Conference — three points behind Nashville. Four of Brady’s 24 clean sheets have come this season.

Lucas Hoyos saved two shots for Atlanta United (1-5-1) in his first season in the league. Hoyos’ final save came on a shot by Bamba in the 83rd minute to keep it 1-0.

Atlanta United’s Saba Lobjanidze left with an apparent leg injury in the 78th minute and was replaced by Luke Brennan.

Chicago’s Hugo Cuypers, who has scored in his last four matches, sat out with a head injury.

Chicago handed Nashville its first loss with 1-0 victory last week. Zinckernagel scored 17 seconds into the match — the second fastest goal in club history and 10th fastest in league history — and Brady made it stand up with four saves. Brady and the Fire have surrendered five goals in seven matches

Atlanta United leads the series 8-6-4. The club was coming off a 1-2-1 homestand and hadn’t played a road match since Feb. 28.

Chicago beat Atlanta United 2-1 at Soldier Field last season and earned a 2-2 draw in Atlanta.

Up next

Atlanta: Hosts Nashville SC on Saturday.

Chicago: Visits FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer