Kosi Thompson, Rafael Navarro each score 2 goals, Rapids beat Dynamo 6-2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kosi Thompson had two goals and an assist in his debut for Colorado, Rafael Navarro also scored two goals, and the Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 6-2 on Saturday night.

Josh Atencio added a goal and Zack Steffen had six saves for the Rapids (4-3-0).

Thompson, acquired March 26 via trade from Toronto, scored two goals in his first four-plus MLS seasons. The 23-year-old defender has eight career goal contributions in 98 appearances, 57 starts.

Thompson, on the breakaway, slammed home a first-touch shot off a cross played by Dante Sealy to open the scoring in the fifth minute. His shot from outside the area was parried by goalkeeper Jonathan Bond but trickled across the goal line to give the Rapids a 3-1 lead in the 53rd.

Atencio ran onto a loose ball and blasted a first-touch shot from the edge of the penalty box that made it 2-0 in the 17th minute. Navarro put away a cross played Georgi Minoungou with a first-touch shot from near the penalty spot to make it 4-1 in the 73rd and his penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time capped the scoring.

Lawrence Ennali scored for the Dynamo (2-4-0) in the 69th minute and the 24-year-old has two goals in the last three games. The third-year forward scored a goal in each of his first two MLS seasons.

An own goal by Houston’s Felipe Andrade gave Colorado a four-goal lead in the first minute of stoppage time before Guilherme Santos — known simply as “Guilherme” — answered two minutes later.

Guilherme has five goals and four assists in his first six MLS games.

Bond finished with three saves.

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