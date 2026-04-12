Blues host the Wild in division play

Minnesota Wild (45-23-12, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (34-33-12, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues in a matchup within the Central Division Monday.

St. Louis is 34-33-12 overall with an 8-16-0 record in Central Division games. The Blues have a 27-10-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota has a 13-9-3 record in Central Division play and a 45-23-12 record overall. The Wild have a 40-6-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the last matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 22 goals and 36 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has seven goals and 69 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Wild: Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press