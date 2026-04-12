San Jose visits Nashville after Chernyshov’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (37-34-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (38-32-10, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Nashville Predators after Igor Chernyshov scored two goals in the Sharks’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Nashville has a 38-32-10 record overall and a 21-15-3 record in home games. The Predators have a -23 scoring differential, with 236 total goals scored and 259 allowed.

San Jose is 37-34-8 overall and 16-20-2 on the road. The Sharks have a 34-12-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Predators won 6-3 in the previous meeting. Filip Forsberg led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forsberg has 38 goals and 35 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 42 goals and 68 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Nicolas Hague: day to day (upper-body).

Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press