Avalanche visit the Oilers, look to prolong road winning streak

Colorado Avalanche (52-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (40-30-10, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche hit the road against the Edmonton Oilers aiming to prolong a six-game road winning streak.

Edmonton has a 40-30-10 record overall and a 21-14-4 record on its home ice. The Oilers are fifth in the league with 275 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Colorado has a 52-16-11 record overall and a 27-7-5 record in road games. The Avalanche have a 47-6-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Oilers won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 47 goals with 86 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Martin Necas has 38 goals and 60 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Connor Ingram: day to day (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson: day to day (leg), Zach Hyman: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Nazem Kadri: out (finger), Josh Manson: day to day (upper body), Cale Makar: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press