Kings take win streak into matchup with the Kraken

Los Angeles Kings (34-26-19, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (34-34-11, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle is 34-34-11 overall with a 16-7-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have a -26 scoring differential, with 220 total goals scored and 246 given up.

Los Angeles has gone 34-26-19 overall with a 9-5-9 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a -17 scoring differential, with 211 total goals scored and 228 given up.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won 4-2 in the last meeting. Shane Wright led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 32 assists for the Kraken. Bobby McMann has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 34 goals and 37 assists for the Kings. Artemi Panarin has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Kings: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joey Daccord: day to day (lower-body), Shane Wright: day to day (upper-body), Matt Murray: out (personal), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower-body).

Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Jeff Malott: day to day (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press