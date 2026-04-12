Napoli’s draw at Parma may end its chances of defending the Serie A title

ROME (AP) — Napoli conceded a goal after 33 seconds in a 1-1 draw at Parma on Sunday that may end its chances of successfully defending the Serie A title.

The result left Napoli six points behind Italian leader Inter Milan, which was visiting Como later with a chance to stretch its lead.

Scott McTominay equalized on the hour mark for Napoli after Gabriel Strefezza scored early on with a play that began with a long ball from Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The result ended a five-match winning streak for Napoli.

Parma moved nine points above the relegation zone in 14th.

Earlier, Genoa beat Sassuolo 2-1 with goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Caleb Ekuban.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer