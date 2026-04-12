Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
47.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Napoli’s draw at Parma may end its chances of defending the Serie A title

By AP News
Italy Serie A Soccer

Italy Serie A Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

ROME (AP) — Napoli conceded a goal after 33 seconds in a 1-1 draw at Parma on Sunday that may end its chances of successfully defending the Serie A title.

The result left Napoli six points behind Italian leader Inter Milan, which was visiting Como later with a chance to stretch its lead.

Scott McTominay equalized on the hour mark for Napoli after Gabriel Strefezza scored early on with a play that began with a long ball from Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The result ended a five-match winning streak for Napoli.

Parma moved nine points above the relegation zone in 14th.

Earlier, Genoa beat Sassuolo 2-1 with goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Caleb Ekuban.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.