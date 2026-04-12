Lille crushes Toulouse to maintain Champions League push and Lyon looks to end winless run

PARIS (AP) — Lille maintained its strong push for an automatic Champions League place with a 4-0 win at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Lille moved up to third and one point ahead of fourth-placed Marseille, with the top three entering the lucrative Champions League directly next season and the side in fourth going through qualifying.

Lille was leading 1-0 through right back Thomas Meunier’s goal when American defender Mark McKenzie was sent off early in the second half for pulling back forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo as he ran through on goal.

Lille dominated after that red card, with left back Romain Perraud and Fernandez-Pardo scoring before veteran striker Olivier Giroud added a late penalty.

Later Sunday, Lyon looked to snap a nine-match winless run overall when it hosted Lorient. Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca put teenage Brazil forward Endrick on the bench after criticizing his recent performances.

The 19-year-old Endrick made a great start with Lyon after joining on loan from Real Madrid but his form has faded.

In Sunday’s other game, Nice drew 1-1 at home to fellow struggler Le Havre. Both sides are hovering just above the relegation zone. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer