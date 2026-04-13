Columbus ties Orlando City 1-1 on Diego Rossi goal after losing Wessam Abou Ali to an injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diego Rossi scored late in the second half to rally Columbus to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Sunday night after the Crew lost Wessam Abou Ali to a first-half injury.

Marco Pašalić used assists from rookie Tiago Souza — his first — and Iván Angulo — his fourth — in the 14th minute to score for the second time this season and give Orlando City a 1-0 lead.

Abou Ali, who scored two of his team-high five goals in the Crew’s first victory of the season last week when they beat Atlanta United 3-1 on the road, left on a stretcher in the 35th minute with an apparent right leg injury. He was replaced by Taha Habroune.

Rossi ended a four-match streak without a goal contribution when he took a pass from Habroune in the 80th minute and scored the Crew’s first home goal of the season for the equalizer. It was Rossi’s third goal this season and Habroune’s first assist.

Patrick Schulte finished without a save for Columbus (1-3-3).

Maxime Crépeau saved six shots — five in the second half — in his 141st career start and fifth with Orlando City (1-5-1).

The Crew are still looking for their first win at home — going 0-1-2 so far — under Henrik Rydström, who took the reins after Wilfried Nancy left to coach Scotland’s Celtic FC.

Orlando City came in having been outscored 16-0 in its last three road matches. The first loss — 5-0 to New York City FC — cost Oscar Pareja his job and led to Martín Perelman taking over as the interim coach.

Up next

Orlando: Hosts the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Columbus: Visits the New England Revolution on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer