Devils play the Bruins after Hischier’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (42-36-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (44-27-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Boston Bruins after Nico Hischier’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Devils’ 4-3 overtime win.

Boston is 28-11-1 in home games and 44-27-10 overall. The Bruins serve 12.0 penalty minutes per game to rank second in league play.

New Jersey has a 21-19-0 record on the road and a 42-36-3 record overall. The Devils have a -23 scoring differential, with 226 total goals scored and 249 conceded.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime. Paul Cotter scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 29 goals with 69 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 27 goals and 50 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: day to day (rest), Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (rest), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (rest), Pavel Zacha: day to day (rest).

Devils: Luke Hughes: out for season (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Jacob Markstrom: out (undisclosed), Arseny Gritsyuk: out for season (upper-body), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press