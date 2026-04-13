Washington brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Columbus

Washington Capitals (42-30-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (40-29-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has an 11-10-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 40-29-12 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a -4 scoring differential, with 245 total goals scored and 249 conceded.

Washington is 42-30-9 overall and 16-7-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are ninth in league play with 315 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fantilli has 24 goals and 35 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jakob Chychrun has 25 goals and 34 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee), Mathieu Olivier: out (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov: out (hand), Damon Severson: out for season (shoulder).

Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (leg), Charlie Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press