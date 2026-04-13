World Cup 2026: Who’s in, where to watch, betting odds, schedules and more

The biggest FIFA World Cup ever, with a record 48 teams set to play a record 104 matches spread out across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, is fast approaching.

The three host nations automatically qualified for the field. Defending champion Argentina is back, and four nations — Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan — will make their World Cup debuts.

Here’s what to know about the World Cup:

Tournament format

— All teams are guaranteed three matches in the group stage of the tournament. Teams have been assigned to 12 different four-team groups. The top two teams from each group are guaranteed to advance, as will the eight best third-place teams. Teams finishing fourth in groups are eliminated.

— The 32 surviving teams after the group stage will enter a single-elimination tournament, with one exception: The teams that lose in the semifinals will advance to a third place match the day before the World Cup final.

Tournament sites

— Group stage: Atlanta; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Arlington, Texas; Guadalajara, Mexico; Houston; Kansas City; Inglewood, California; Mexico City; Miami Gardens, Florida; Monterrey, Mexico; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Santa Clara, California; Seattle; Toronto; and Vancouver.

— Round of 32: Foxborough, East Rutherford, Inglewood, Toronto, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Arlington, Mexico City, Atlanta, Miami Gardens, Vancouver, Kansas City.

— Round of 16: Vancouver, Atlanta, Mexico City, East Rutherford, Seattle, Arlington, Houston, Philadelphia.

— Quarterfinals: Foxborough, Inglewood, Miami Gardens, Kansas City.

— Semifinals: Atlanta, Arlington.

— Third place match: Miami Gardens.

— World Cup final: East Rutherford.

Tournament dates

— Group stage: June 11-June 27

— Round of 32: June 28-July 3

— Round of 16: July 4-7

— Quarterfinals: July 9-11

— Semifinals: July 14 and 15

— Third-place match: July 18

— World Cup final: July 19

Group breakdown

Which teams are in which group, with current FIFA ranking in parentheses:

— Group A: Mexico (15), South Korea (25), Czechia (41), South Africa (60).

— Group B: Switzerland (19), Canada (30), Qatar (55), Bosnia and Herzegovina (65).

— Group C: Brazil (6), Morocco (8), Scotland (43), Haiti (83).

— Group D: United States (16), Turkey (22), Australia (27), Paraguay (40).

— Group E: Germany (10), Ecuador (23), Ivory Coast (34), Curacao (82).

— Group F: Netherlands (7), Japan (18), Sweden (38), Tunisia (44).

— Group G: Belgium (9), Iran (21), Egypt (29), New Zealand (85).

— Group H: Spain (2), Uruguay (17), Saudi Arabia (61), Cape Verde (69).

— Group I: France (1), Senegal (14), Norway (31), Iraq (57).

— Group J: Argentina (3), Algeria (28), Austria (24), Jordan (63).

— Group K: Portugal (5), Colombia (13), Congo (46), Uzbekistan (50).

— Group L: England (4), Croatia (11), Panama (33), Ghana (74).

U.S. schedule

The U.S. schedule for the group stage of the World Cup:

— vs. Paraguay at Inglewood, California on June 12.

— vs. Australia at Seattle on June 19.

— vs. Turkey at Inglewood, California on June 25.

If the Americans win their group, they would play a Round of 32 game at Santa Clara, California on July 1. If the Americans finish second in the group, they would play July 3 in Arlington, Texas. They could also advance with a third-place finish in the group.

Will Messi play?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi — considered by many the greatest player in the history of the game — hasn’t said with absolute certainty that he’ll play in the World Cup.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said in March that the decision is solely up to Messi, the back-to-back MLS MVP who led Inter Miami to the MLS Cup title last fall.

“I believe that he has to be there, for the sake of football,” Scaloni said. “But it’s not me who decides. It’s up to him.”

There has been no indication that Messi doesn’t plan to play, but he has indicated that he’ll only play if healthy.

The parity era

The last six World Cups have seen six different champions — Argentina in 2022, France in 2018, Germany in 2014, Spain in 2010, Italy in 2006 and Brazil in 2002.

Such a run had never previously happened in World Cup history.

Argentina is trying to do something that hasn’t been done in generations: win back-to-back World Cups. The only nations to achieve that feat were Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962).

How to watch

— Fox Sports is the English-language home in the U.S. for the World Cup, with 70 matches set to be aired on Fox and 34 more on FS1. All matches will stream live on Fox One and the Fox Sports app.

— Spanish-speaking viewers in the U.S. will be able to catch on NBCUniversal’s Telemundo and Universo.

— Peacock, FuboTV, Hulu, YouTubeTV and DirecTV Stream will also offer some matches.

Betting odds

Spain (+450) is the World Cup favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, followed closely by France (+550), England (+650), Brazil (+800), Argentina (+800) and Portugal (+1000).

The U.S. has odds of +4000.

The longest shots in the field? That would be Haiti and Curacao, both currently at +250000, meaning a $100 bet on either of those nations would return $250,000 if they were to win the World Cup.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer