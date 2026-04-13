From beginning to end: Soccer team switches two coaches with opposite names

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — A German soccer club has made an eye-catching change, firing one coach whose name means “beginning” and hiring one whose name means “end.”

Second division Fortuna Duesseldorf said Sunday it was parting company with Markus Anfang, whose surname translates from German as “beginning” or “start”, and bringing in Alexander Ende, or “end”, for the last five games of the season.

That prompted jokes on German social media and speculation about how Ende’s task will be to stop the end of Fortuna’s time in the division. He takes over with the team just one point above the relegation zone. Anfang won six of 22 games during a six-month stint in charge.

“I’m looking forward very much to this exciting challenge at Fortuna,” Ende said in a statement.

“The situation is challenging but I am absolutely convinced that together with everyone at Fortuna we will secure our place in the league. And that is all that matters right now.”

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer