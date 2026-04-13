Levante misses two penalties but late header beats Getafe to rise off bottom of La Liga

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Espi scored his seventh goal in six games as Levante beat Getafe 1-0 and moved off the bottom of La Liga on Monday.

The 20-year-old Espi had an early let off after eight minutes when the referee downgraded a red card to a yellow and he was decisive with eight minutes left when he stooped to head home the only goal.

Levante should have wrapped up the points more easily but Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved two penalties, one from Adrián Dela after an hour and then again from Ivan Romero in stoppage time.

To make matters worse for Getafe, Zaid Romero was sent off in the dying seconds.

The result lifted Levante off the bottom of the table and continued a recent revival that has seen Levante take 11 points from a possible last 18.

It was two points ahead of Oviedo. Elche was third to last. The bottom three go down.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer