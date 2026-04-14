Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (38-34-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-39-14, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks after losing four in a row.

Chicago has a 28-39-14 record overall and a 13-19-8 record in home games. The Blackhawks have a -63 scoring differential, with 205 total goals scored and 268 conceded.

San Jose is 38-34-8 overall and 17-20-2 on the road. The Sharks have gone 35-12-4 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Sharks won the previous matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi has 32 goals and 25 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 44 goals and 68 assists for the Sharks. Igor Chernyshov has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Artyom Levshunov: out for season (hand), Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Oliver Moore: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out for season (upper-body).

Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press