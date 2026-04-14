Central Division opponents meet when Utah hosts Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (35-33-12, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (42-32-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -175, Jets +146; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets take on the Utah Mammoth for a matchup within the Central Division Tuesday.

Utah is 42-32-6 overall and 12-10-2 against the Central Division. The Mammoth have a 20-10-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Winnipeg is 35-33-12 overall and 12-9-4 against the Central Division. The Jets have a 31-9-8 record when scoring at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Mammoth won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 31 goals and 40 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 38 goals and 52 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has four goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body), Jack McBain: out (lower-body), John Marino: day to day (upper-body), Karel Vejmelka: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (lower-body), Neal Pionk: day to day (undisclosed), Alex Iafallo: day to day (undisclosed), Elias Salomonsson: out (concussion).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press