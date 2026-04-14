Florida hosts Detroit following Reinhardt’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (41-30-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (39-38-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Detroit Red Wings after Cole Reinhardt’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Panthers’ 3-2 win.

Florida is 39-38-4 overall with a 12-11-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have conceded 273 goals while scoring 238 for a -35 scoring differential.

Detroit is 13-9-3 against the Atlantic Division and 41-30-10 overall. The Red Wings have gone 34-7-8 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Carter Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has scored 29 goals with 32 assists for the Panthers. Seth Jones has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 41 goals and 43 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues: out for season (finger), Sam Reinhart: out for season (foot), Niko Mikkola: out for season (knee), Anton Lundell: out for season (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out for season (foot), Aaron Ekblad: out for season (finger), Jonah Gadjovich: out for season (upper body), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (undisclosed), Matthew Tkachuk: day to day (personal), Aleksander Barkov: out for season (knee), Seth Jones: out for season (foot), Dmitry Kulikov: out for season (finger).

Red Wings: Mason Appleton: day to day (upper-body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press