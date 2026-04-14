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Javier Mascherano is out as Inter Miami’s coach, only 4 months after leading team to MLS Cup title

By AP News
Concacaf Nashville SC Inter Miami Soccer

Concacaf Nashville SC Inter Miami Soccer

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MIAMI (AP) — Javier Mascherano is out as Inter Miami’s coach, a stunning move that comes only four months after leading Lionel Messi’s club to the MLS Cup title.

Mascherano, a former teammate of Messi at Barcelona and with Argentina’s national team before reuniting with him as coach, is leaving for personal reasons, the team said.

“I would like to thank the club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments,” Mascherano said in remarks released by the team.

The move comes not even two weeks after Inter Miami opened its new stadium near Miami International Airport. The club has tied both of its first two matches in the new facility.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

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